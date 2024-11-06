Mayor Adams says he'll cooperate with Trump administration but protect immigrants, those seeking abortion

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that he’d seek to cooperate with the incoming Trump administration to maintain federal funding but promised to shield immigrants, abortion-seekers and others who could be jeopardy under Donald Trump's presidency.

Adams began a news conference about the election results by saying he offers his congratulations to Trump and running-mate JD Vance, but said: "I intended to defend and fight for our city’s values as part of the process. No matter who is president, or what party controls Congress, this city will always stand up for the rights of women, our immigrant brothers and sisters, our LGBTQ+ communities and millions of others."

Adams offered few specifics of the city's plans.

Trump has assailed America’s cities as "cesspools" and "hellholes" and is reportedly considering denying federal police grants from jurisdictions that refuse to partake in his promised "largest deportation operation in American history." New York City is a sanctuary-city jurisdiction, barred by law except under limit circumstances from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement. In the most recent budget, federal aid to the city totaled billions of dollars, including for welfare, education, policing and more.

Adams’ first deputy, Maria-Torres Springer, said that city had planned for various election outcomes, including Trump winning.

"We know that New Yorkers with very strong feelings about the results of this election and its reverberations," she said, adding: "We in this administration are unequivocally focused on protecting and preserving what matters most to New Yorkers — upholding the values our city cherishes and doing what is need to move our city forward."

Pressed repeatedly, Adams’ commissioner of immigrant affairs, Manny Castro, did not provide specifics of how the city planned to carry out its promise to shield from deportation immigrants who are in the nation illegally. He said he'd most concerned with worsening "the anxiety and fear that people are experiencing."

Castro did say he hoped to convince the incoming Trump administration that the plan isn’t a good idea, "how this is resource-heavy, putting people in camps, rounding up in mass deportation ... and hopefully change their mind about this."

Castro was more blunt when answering in Spanish: "This will continue to be a sanctuary city and that we will be protecting their information and will not be following the instructions of the federal government in cases of mass deportations."

Adams said that the city would continue to welcome those seeking an abortion, regardless of where they live.

"No matter what happens across the country, abortion care will always be available in New York City for anyone who needs it," Adams said. "That includes women outside of this city who come here seeking the care they’re denied in other places."

In the run-up to Trump's election, Adams, who has been indicted on corruption charges, declined to criticize Trump, or the deportation plan, calling it hypothetical.

At a rally in late October at Madison Square Garden, Trump suggested that Adams was charged with corruption because he criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the migrant crisis, which has brought over 220,000 foreign migrants to the city since Spring 2022.

“I know what it’s like to be persecuted by the DOJ (Department of Justice) for speaking out against open borders,” Trump said. “We were persecuted, Eric. I was persecuted, and so are you, Eric.”