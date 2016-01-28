Preet Bharara, prosecutor of state politicians’ corruption speaking in Albany

The prosecutor who has been scoring corruption convictions in state government is coming to Albany, but this time for a speech.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara is scheduled to speak Feb. 8 during a meeting of the New York Conference of Mayors. Bharara is scheduled to speak briefly at noon in a public session of the gathering.

Bharara heads the U.S. attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York. He was responsible for the corruption convictions this past fall of former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) and former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre), as well as several other convictions of state legislators.

In each case, he tried to put Albany and its powerful politics on trial. He has also hinted at more prosecutions to come with his catch phrase: “Stay tuned.”

Bharara recently declined an invitation by the state Assembly’s Republican minority conference. The federal prosecutor said he preferred a bipartisan gathering, such as he did earlier this month in Kentucky when advising that state’s General Assembly about ethics in government.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bharara has been to Albany before. He was a key speaker in a public hearing of the Moreland Commission on public corruption where he broadly criticized the often secretive way Albany does business.

Gannett News Service first reported Bharara’s plans.