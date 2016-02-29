Fired by Islip’s Carpenter, Bassett lands in judge’s office

Kerry Bassett, who was fired last October by Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter, landed in a new job as law secretary to County Court Judge Philip Goglas, who comes from her hometown.

Bassett began work in the $103,625 a year post last month after Goglas’ former clerk, John Schettino, took office Jan. 1 as an Islip District Court judge.

Bassett, a former deputy town attorney, was named head of the town parks department in in January of last year in the aftermath of the Clemente Park dumping scandal.

But she was fired last October and replaced by Thomas Owens, who also serves as the town’s town public works commissioner.