Nassau County buildings not lowering flags to half-staff in memory of former President Jimmy Carter

Flags have been lowered to half-staff at federal, state and local buildings around the country to memorialize former President Jimmy Carter — but not in Nassau County, where the county executive, Bruce Blakeman, won’t say if it will happen on Jan. 9, the National Day of Mourning.

Suffolk’s flags haven’t been lowered yet, either, but a spokesman for County Executive Ed Romaine says they will be on Jan. 9.

Seth Koslow, a Nassau Democratic legislator, asked Blakeman to lower the flags and was rebuffed, according to spokesman Mike Fricchione.

Carter, the 39th U.S. president and a Democrat, died Sunday at age 100. President Joe Biden ordered the same day that flags be lowered for 30 days at all public buildings. Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a similar proclamation the following day.

Chris Boyle, a spokesman for Blakeman, a Republican, confirmed Friday that the flags aren’t at half-staff at county buildings.

"Flags have not been lowered," Boyle said in a text message, but would not say why or whether the county planned to lower the flags at some point.

In Suffolk, flags would be flown Jan. 9 at half-staff, according to Mike Martino, a spokesman for Romaine, Blakeman’s counterpart in Nassau. That’s the Biden-designated National Day of Mourning. Martino didn't say why it's just for one day in Suffolk.

A news release by the county Democrats, criticizing Blakeman, cites President-elect Donald Trump’s statement memorializing Carter.

"Even former President Donald Trump issued a heartfelt statement honoring Carter’s legacy, writing, ‘While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed.’"

Koslow’s statement said: "Bruce Blakeman’s refusal to lower Nassau County flags to half-staff in honor of President Jimmy Carter is not just a slap in the face to a great American statesman — it’s a blatant disregard for the law and basic decency."

In 2018 when former President George H.W. Bush, a Republican, died, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, both Democrats, ordered their counties' flags to be lowered to half-staff.

On Friday, Trump went on the venue Truth Social to lament that flags would be lowered during the upcoming inauguration.

"The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at "half mast" during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves," Trump's post said.