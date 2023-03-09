Denise Ford, Laura Schaefer won't seek reelection to Nassau legislature

Two more members of Nassau County Legislature's Republican Majority caucus — 20-year veteran Denise Ford and Legis. Laura Schaefer (R-Westbury) — confirmed Wednesday they won't seek reelection in November.

The moves come as the legislature embarks on a once-in-a-decade redistricting process.

Ford, 72, an enrolled Democrat from Long Beach who caucuses with Republicans, told Newsday she's decided to step away from politics to have more time with her family.

"I never thought I'd be a legislator, and each election I thought I'd be voted out," Ford said.

"But it's been a wonderful experience, to be honest, and I loved the people in the caucus and in my district," she said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ford's district includes City of Long Beach, Lido Beach, Atlantic Beach, East Atlantic Beach, Point Lookout and Island Park and parts of East Rockaway, Oceanside, Woodmere, Lawrence and Cedarhurst.

Ford was first elected in 2003 not long after her husband, Harry, a 27-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, was killed along with two others responding to a fire in Queens on Father's Day 2001.

In recent years, Ford has voted consistently with legislative Republicans, and said she hopes her seat, "stays with the Republicans."

Republicans hold a 12-7 majority on the Nassau County Legislature.

Schaefer, first elected to the legislature in 2013, also told Newsday she won't seek reelection in November.

Schaefer, chairperson of the Planning, Development & the Environment Committee, represents a district that includes Garden City, Garden City South, Carle Place, portions of Westbury, Jericho, Hicksville, Bethpage, Plainview, West Hempstead, Hempstead and Franklin Square.

She is an attorney at Walsh Markus McDougal & DeBellis, LLP in Garden City.

"I have been gifted with the opportunity to work to improve the lives of Nassau County residents by the power of their vote at the polls," said Schaefer, 54. "I cherish the friendships I have made and will miss the close interaction with my constituents."

A third Republican incumbent on the Nassau legislature, presiding officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), told Newsday this week he won't be on the November ballot.

Nicolello, Ford and Schaefer said they had made their decisions before a map with new legislative boundaries was adopted Feb. 27.

However, all their districts would change substantially under GOP-drawn maps the legislature approved recently.

Schaefer's district was absorbed into the district represent by Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury).

Ford's redrawn district now includes Oceanside and no longer includes the Five Towns.

Nicolello's district now includes Floral Park and all of New Hyde Park.

Candidates must file petitions to run for elected office with the county Board of Elections by next month.

Nassau County legislators, who serve part-time, are paid $84,370 annually.