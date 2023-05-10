George Santos timeline

Nov. 8, 2022: Santos defeats Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the general election in the 3rd Congressional District.

Dec. 19-31, 2022: The New York Times reports discrepancies in the resume Santos touted while campaigning. News media reports of other personal and professional fabrications begin to surface.

New York Attorney General Letitia James says her office is looking into the issues but does not confirm a formal investigation.

Santos admits lying about his education and work experience and denies committing any crimes. The Nassau County district attorney announces an investigation, without offering specifics.

Federal prosecutors begin looking into Santos’ public filings amid questions about the source of his wealth, according to ABC News. These include his 2022 disclosure reports showing between $2.6 million and $11.25 million in assets, compared with his 2020 reports showing no assets and a salary of $55,000.

Newsday reports Santos' spending on campaign meals and airfare was far above what other successful congressional candidates on Long Island spent in their races.

Jan. 3-11, 2023: Santos is sworn into Congress.

The Federal Election Commission raises questions about his campaign fund filings, including failing to adequately identify some donors who might have exceeded contribution limits.

The Campaign Legal Center files a complaint with the FEC, alleging Santos hid the true sources of money he lent his campaign, misrepresented campaign spending and illegally used campaign money for personal expenses.

Two Democratic congressmen file a complaint with the House Ethics Committee, saying Santos failed to file timely and accurate financial disclosure reports about his income, bank accounts and real estate holdings.

Brazilian authorities announce revival of a fraud case against Santos they had abandoned years earlier.

Nassau County GOP calls for Santos’ resignation.

Jan. 16-30, 2023: Newsday reports that campaign committees tied to Santos paid tens of thousands of dollars to newly formed companies with opaque histories and meager track records of working for other candidates.

Major Long Island donors to Santos’ congressional campaign tell Newsday they were "misled" and "defrauded" by his fundraising appeals, and some want their money back.

Santos’ campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks of Shirley, resigns.

Jan. 31: Santos steps down from two House committees he had been appointed to.

Feb. 5: Newsday reports that Rise NY, a political action committee operated by Santos’ sister, spent $365,000 on salaries, consultant fees and other unspecified payments to associates of Santos while he was running for Congress.

March 2: The House Ethics Committee announces an investigation to determine if Santos violated laws governing campaign finance, financial disclosure, conflict of interest and sexual misconduct.

March 6: Top campaign contributors to George Santos bankrolled a super PAC that funneled most of its money to a Santos campaign consultant, after holding one fundraiser that attendees said Santos touted as his own, Newsday found.

April 17: Santos announces he will seek reelection. By May, five people had filed to challenge him, FEC records show.

May 10: Santos surrenders to federal authorities on charges of fraud and money laundering and pleads not guilty.