GOP caucus jams Suffolk IDA meeting

The bulk of the minority Republican legislative caucus created a stir and a room jam at last week's Suffolk Industrial Development Agency meeting.

Five of six members of the GOP caucus -- all but Legis. Thomas Barraga -- showed up at the Hauppauge meeting where Legis. Rob Trotta criticized a deal that would give tax breaks to new owners of a Smithtown housing development for the elderly.

Agency counsel William Wexler detailed little-used rules, saying that speakers were limited to three minutes and board members had no obligation to to respond.

Other GOP lawmakers had their own concerns. Legis. Leslie Kennedy wanted assurances the new owners would not evict any current tenants; Tom Cilmi called for using some agency funds to aid seniors seeking to put an addition on their homes to rent out, and Legis. Kevin McCaffrey, GOP caucus leader, backed funding for a downtown Lindenhurst revitalization plan.

However, the mass GOP showing brought in County Executive Steve Bellone's top legislative operative Jon Schneider to monitor.

"I think we made them a little nervous," said Cilmi later.