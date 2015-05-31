GOP looks to Calamia to oppose Lindsay for Suffolk Leg.

With Assemb. Al Graf out as a candidate to take on freshman Legis. William Lindsay III, Islip GOP officials are now looking at Republican activist Mary Beth Calamia for the race.

Calamia, 52, of Holbrook, is a social worker. She has never run for office before.

Calamia, however, has a spotty voting history in local elections. According to election records, she has cast ballots in the last three years, but skipped voting in local elections in 2011, 2009 2007 and 2005.