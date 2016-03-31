Kemp Hannon faces State Senate rematch with Ryan Cronin

Democrat Ryan Cronin, who lost a close election to Sen. Kemp Hannon (R-Garden City) in 2012, will challenge the 14-term incumbent again this fall.

“What we’ve seen in the past year, we need as many reformers in Albany as we can possibly find,” Cronin said in an interview Wednesday.

Cronin, 35, a commercial litigator from Garden City, lost the 2012 contest to Hannon, 52 percent to 48 percent.

Cronin, in his announcement, proposed limiting state lawmakers to four two-year terms. That proposal would help in “rooting out a lot of the natural corrupting force of power,” he said.

He and other candidates for office are citing the 2015 convictions of former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) and Assembly Leader Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan), on corruption charges. Cronin said many of his clients are victims of financial fraud and have included victims of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

Nassau County Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said in a statement that “Ryan Cronin is the fresh voice for real change that we need to make Long Island more affordable for our families, to protect taxpayers from corrupt politicians, and to fight for quality education and jobs.”

Hannon, 70, was first elected in 1989. He serves as the chair of the Senate Health Committee.

A Republican spokesman called Cronin a “retread” and lumped him together with “New York City” Democrats.

“The New York City Democrats don’t believe they can win this seat or they wouldn’t be running a retread who lost four years ago despite an Obama wave that brought Democrats to the polls in record numbers,” GOP spokesman Scott Reif said. “The voters of Long Island are smart and they recognize the last time New York City politicians controlled our entire state government they enacted the MTA payroll tax, eliminated STAR rebate checks and shifted school aid to New York City at Long Island’s expense.”

Cronin had roughly $90,000 in his campaign account as of January, while Hannon’s account has nearly $360,000, according to the New York State Elections Board.

The Sixth Senate District has more 80,411 Democrats, compared with 75,607 Republicans and 46,821 non-affiliated voters.