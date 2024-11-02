Where do Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand on the issues?

WASHINGTON — The tight presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presents voters with starkly different choices on a long list of issues.

From the economy to foreign policy, abortion rights to the future of the Affordable Care Act, the two nominees have laid out distinctly different visions of how they would govern.

Harris, the Democratic nominee, has promised a “New Way Forward,” saying in her closing argument address at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday that she would “turn the page on the drama and the conflict, the fear and division,” billing herself as “a new generation of leadership in America.”

Trump, the Republican nominee, has revived his 2016 pledge to “Make America Great Again,” telling an audience at Madison Square Garden last Sunday at his closing argument address that “we will very simply make America affordable again,” and that he would fight detractors whom he described as “the enemy from within.”

The economy has topped poll after poll as the top issue for voters. But several surveys, including Gallup’s recent poll of registered voters, found other key issues for voters include immigration, abortion, the state of U.S. democracy, health care, taxes, national security, gun policy, education and the future of the Supreme Court.

Below are side-by-side comparisons of the candidate's stands that Newsday compiled from the candidates’ statements, campaign materials and news service accounts.

The candidates appear in alphabetical order by their last names.

ECONOMY AND TAXES

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Vows to restore the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit

Supports higher minimum wage and a newborn child tax credit of up to $6,000 per year

Supports eliminating taxes on tips for service industry workers

Backs a new wealth tax on those with over $100 million in assets

Has not addressed whether she would extend and repeal the SALT cap

Favors raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%

Donald Trump GOP Candidate Wants to make permanent the 2017 tax cuts that are set to expire at the end of 2025

Proposes eliminating taxes on Social Security benefits and tipped income

Plans to cut federal spending on certain programs and agencies

Said he would allow the SALT cap to expire at the end of 2025

Would lower tax rate from 21% to 15% for companies manufacturing in the U.S.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Maintains support for NATO and pledges continued aid to Ukraine

Supports a two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

Backs an approach to avoid completely separating U.S. and Chinese business interests

Reaffirms U.S. support for Taiwan

Donald Trump GOP Candidate Criticizes global alliances, particularly NATO

Claims he could end Russia-Ukraine war but hasn't provided specific plans

Supports Israel's fight against Hamas, but urges Israel “to get over with it fast”

Suggests an approach that would avoid a complete break in U.S.-China relations

Proposes tariffs of 60% or more on Chinese goods and 20% on other foreign goods

IMMIGRATION

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Promises to fight for "strong border security" with an earned pathway to citizenship

Supports the DREAM Act and comprehensive immigration reform

Backs the Senate bipartisan border security bill that funds more border agents and judges

Pledges to address root causes of migration from Central America

Donald Trump GOP Candidate Vows to conduct "the largest deportation in American history"

Promises to reinstate his first-term "Remain in Mexico" program and travel bans

Wants to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants

Plans to complete the border wall and enhance enforcement measures

ABORTION

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Supports abortion rights

Pledges to sign federal legislation to protect reproductive freedoms nationwide

Frames abortion as an issue of personal choice and liberty

Donald Trump GOP Candidate Takes credit for appointing three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade

Supports state-level decision-making on abortion laws

Seeks to convey a moderate stance while not alienating his conservative base

HEALTH CARE

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Supports expanding and strengthening the Affordable Care Act

Wants to make tax-credit enhancements lowering health care premiums permanent

Aims to extend seniors’ caps of $35 on insulin and $2,000 on drug spending to all

Supports Medicare's power to negotiate lower drug prices

Donald Trump GOP Candidate Criticizes the Affordable Care Act and has said he has "concepts of a plan" to replace it

Promises to protect Medicare

Would order the U.S. government to pay drug companies other countries’ best price

Proposes taxpayer-funded fertility treatments

CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Supports transitioning to a "clean energy economy"

Backed major climate initiatives in the Inflation Reduction Act

No longer supports banning fracking, a change from her 2020 campaign position

Emphasizes job creation in clean energy sectors

Donald Trump GOP Candidate Summarizes his energy policy as "Drill, baby, drill"

Promises to increase domestic oil and gas production

Plans to roll back environmental regulations and Biden administration climate initiatives

Expresses skepticism of climate change science and opposes wind energy

EDUCATION

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Supports maintaining and expanding the role of the U.S. Department of Education

Opposes private school vouchers and tax credits that divert funds from public schools

Wants boosts in federal funding for Title I, special education and Head Start

Proposes raising teacher salaries by an average of $13,500 to close pay gaps

Donald Trump GOP Candidate Says he’ll eliminate the Department of Education and give states control over education

Supports universal school choice and voucher programs

Has not addressed teacher pay

Cuts funding for schools teaching “critical race theory” or “radical gender ideology”

HOUSING

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Proposes building 3 million new housing units over 4 years, a 50% increase over current rates

Supports providing up to $25,000 in down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers

Wants to expand Low-Income Housing Tax Credits to increase affordable housing construction

Proposes creating a new tax incentive for builders to construct starter homes for first-time buyers

Donald Trump GOP Candidate Proposes to open up portions of federal land for large-scale housing construction

Wants to eliminate regulations on home construction to reduce costs and speed up building

Supports lower interest rates to improve housing affordability

Says deporting millions of undocumented immigrants would reduce housing demand

GUNS AND THE 2nd AMENDMENT

Kamala Harris DNC Candidate Owns a Glock handgun but supports stricter gun control laws

Supports a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

Backs universal background checks

Supports “red flag” laws to keep guns away from potentially dangerous individuals

Proposes executive actions on guns if Congress fails to pass legislation