He's King, of the bipartisans, says one study

The nonprofit Lugar Center and Georgetown Universityas McCourt School of Public Policy rated how often members of Congress work across party lines.

In a study that included cross-party sponsorships of bills, among other measures, the researchers rated four House Republicans from New York among the top five in a abipartisan indexa for the 113th Congress, which ended in January.

Veteran Rep. Peter King of Seaford ranked second out of 422 nationwide with Rockville Centre native Chris Gibson, of Kinderhook, first.

Ex-Rep. Michael Grimm of Staten Island was third, and Richard Hanna of Oneida County was fifth.