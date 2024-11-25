Nassau judge blocks CSEA's health plan switch for now 

Nassau County can't force members of its largest municipal employees union into a new, cheaper health plan until the two sides agree on how much workers will contribute toward premiums, according to a recent court ruling.

The temporary restraining order impacts about 4,000 members of the Civil Service Employees Association who work across county departments in a variety of titles from clerical to public works and prefer to stay in the state-run Empire health plan.

The decision, issued Nov. 19 by Nassau State Supreme Court Judge Gary Carlton, is a short-term win for the union against the administration of County Executive Bruce Blakeman — in a bitter battle that has waged on for months.

CSEA and Blakeman, a Republican who is running for reelection in 2025, are at odds over health insurance costs because the state discontinued the plan the union agreed to and ratified in its August 2023 contract.

Workers agreed to adding 15 minutes to their workday and move from the state's Empire Plan into the cheaper Excelsior plan in exchange for salary increases. But then the state announced in February the Excelsior plan would end, leaving county officials scrambling to find a new carrier that would save as much as the Excelsior plan.

Empire costs the county about $180 million more over six years than Excelsior, according to court papers.

CSEA filed a grievance against the county and Blakeman, requesting to go back to the Empire plan, but the county said it would be too expensive and offered them two new options through Anthem, including a high deductible plan that the workers said was unaffordable.

Carlton, however, suggested the county officials allow CSEA members to keep their higher coverage Empire plan, court documents show, until the grievance is sorted out.

"The County will bear the initial cost of the Empire plan until the arbitrator determines the current employees contribution rate for 2025," Carlton wrote.

Blakeman spokesman Chris Boyle did not answer Newsday's questions Monday, including whether the county would take the judge's suggestion and return CSEA members to the Empire Plan.

CSEA spokeswoman Wendi Bowie also did not respond to messages seeking comment. CSEA members have previously told Newsday they are among the lowest paid workers in Nassau and are unable to afford the out-of-pocket health care costs the Blakeman administration is trying to impose.

The union's statewide president, Mary Ann Sullivan, sued Blakeman and the county legislature earlier this month after stripping power from the CSEA Local 830 president and vice president, who had negotiated the 2023 collective bargaining agreement.