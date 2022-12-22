Hector LaSalle, former Suffolk prosecutor, nominated for New York chief judge

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday nominated a new state chief judge: Hector LaSalle, of East Northport, who could make history as New York's first Latino chief judge but whose nomination sparked protests by progressives.

If confirmed next month by the state Senate, LaSalle, 54, would succeed Janet DiFiore, a Cuomo-era appointee who steered the state’s top court to the right.

LaSalle serves as a state appellate judge and is a former Suffolk County assistant district attorney who grew up in Brentwood.

Progressive groups and a leading labor union had opposed LaSalle as well as two others on the list of seven candidates Hochul was considering for the chief judge's position.

In a flurry of tweets Thursday, they called on senators to reject the nomination.

In contrast, bar associations gave LaSalle high ratings and some Hispanic lawmakers celebrated the landmark nomination, urging lawmakers to confirm him.