Hempstead Town appoints village trustees, IDA member to board

The Hempstead Town Board unanimously approved three appointees — including village trustees in Rockville Centre and East Rockaway — to the town’s Public Employment Relations Board.

Appointees Michael Sepe of Rockville Centre, Ann DeMichael of Woodmere and Richard Bilello of East Rockaway will each be paid $200 per board session, according to the town’s resolution approved Tuesday.

The employment relations board meets as needed to resolve representation and improper practice allegations between the town and the union CSEA Local 880, which represents municipal employees, town spokesman Mike Deery said.

DeMichael, whose term will end in August 2023, is a former member of the town’s Industrial Development Agency and Local Development Corp. She resigned with most of the IDA and LDC boards in November amid a furor over tax breaks granted by the IDA to the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream that caused residential taxes to increase. Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino had planned to call for the town board to fire the agency board members the next day.

Sepe is a Rockville Centre village trustee who is in private legal practice after working as a Nassau County assistant district attorney from 1996 to 2003, according to his biography on the village website. His term will end in August 2021.

Bilello is an East Rockaway village trustee who has served in the Army and works in health care sales, according to his biography on the village website. His term ends in August 2019.

Bilello and DeMichael are registered Republicans, as is a majority of the Town Board. Sepe is registered with the Conservative Party, according to voter registry records.

“They all have the background and experience that lend themselves to this kind of work,” Deery said.

Deery didn’t have information on how long the seats have been vacant.