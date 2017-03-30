Hempstead Councilman Anthony D’Esposito OKs mother’s raise
Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D’Esposito voted Tuesday to give a raise to his mother, a secretary in the town’s highway department, a spokesman said Wednesday.
D’Esposito’s father, brother and sister-in-law are also on the town’s payroll. All four were hired before the councilman was appointed to the Town Board in 2016.
His mother, Carmen D’Esposito is a secretary to the highway department’s commissioner, according to the Town Board resolution approving the increase in pay. Her annual salary was raised to $88,939 as of Wednesday. According to 2016 town payroll records obtained by Newsday through public records requests, her previous annual salary was $86,439. She was hired in 2000.
“I have voted on every town board personnel calendar since I have become a member of the board,” Anthony D’Esposito said in a statement Wednesday. “Doing so is proper and presents absolutely no conflict.”
Anthony D’Esposito, an NYPD detective on a leave of absence, was appointed to Supervisor Anthony Santino’s council seat in February 2016 when Santino became supervisor. D’Esposito, a Republican, retained the seat in the November election.
D’Esposito’s father, Stephen D’Esposito, is Santino’s chief of staff and a former Island Park deputy mayor. He previously served as the town’s general services commissioner. His 2016 salary was $169,000 and he began working for the town in 1994. He is also the leader of the Island Park/Lido Beach/Point Lookout Republican Club, according to the Nassau County Republican Committee’s website.
The councilman’s brother, Timothy D’Esposito, and sister-in-law, Danielle D’Esposito, also work for the town.
Timothy D’Esposito is a captain in the department of conservation and waterways. His 2016 salary was $92,411 and he was hired in 2008.
Danielle D’Esposito works as a tax clerk for the town’s receiver of taxes, according to the payroll data. She was hired in 2014 and her 2016 salary was $52,468.
The town board voted unanimously Tuesday on several personnel issues, including Carmen D’Esposito’s raise.
“The councilman did vote,” Hempstead Town spokesman Mike Deery said Wednesday. “That’s not improper.”