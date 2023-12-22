New law: Local elections move to even-numbered years, starting in '26

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday signed a new law that could radically transform local elections in New York, switching them to even-numbered years to coincide with gubernatorial and presidential elections.

It was one of many bills the Democratic governor signed or vetoed Friday, as part of the typical rush to act on bills just before New Year’s Day. Other approved measures will increase the number of judges statewide to handle courtroom backlogs, require insurance coverage for biomarker testing for cancer patients and outlaw any “wildlife derby” for coyotes and some other animals.

The most important political bill was the one to switch most local elections outside New York City from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.

One of advocates’ rationales is that New York traditionally has higher voter turnouts in even-numbered years than it odd years when town and county offices are on the ballot. But the key political point is Democrats historically have a much better turnout during gubernatorial and, especially, presidential years.

The law will become effective in 2026, officials said.

“By signing this legislation, we are taking a significant step towards expanding access to the ballot box and promoting a more inclusive democracy,” Hochul, a Democrat, said.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) said: “The touted benefits of this bill are a total sham concocted to hide the Democrat's goal of expanding one-party control to every level of government.