Hochul: Thousands of housing units added, planned this year 

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said she and some local governments have created or planned thousands of apartments and homes this year to contend with the state’s crisis in affordable housing.

The update comes five months after the Legislature rejected her “housing compact” that would have required 800,000 new homes and units to be built over the next decade.

Officials from six communities on Long Island have so far told the governor’s office they are interested in becoming “pro-housing communities” under Hochul’s effort, which includes a total of $650 million in discretional funding to municipalities that seek to expand housing and affordability. The governor’s office wouldn’t identify those communities. They have 90 days to submit an application.

Among them is the village of Greenport, which acted publicly last month. The village board unanimously passed a resolution to streamline zoning and building regulations to encourage more housing development. Those changes could result in converting some commercial space into apartments, single family homes into multifamily units and potentially create accessory dwelling units, which could be apartments added onto single-family homes or backyard cottages.

The village is now in line for a piece of the $650 million in state funding Hochul is using to encourage local governments to expand housing at all price levels. She said she aims to make New York more affordable for working families and young New Yorkers, some of whom are forced to move out of their hometowns or out of state to secure affordable housing.

On Monday, Hochul reported additional housing gains in the outer boroughs, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier and Western New York, but she didn’t announce any gains yet on Long Island, which she has said is one of the areas in the state with the least amount of affordable housing.

“The lack of housing in New York is an urgent crisis, and we can't afford to wait for legislative solutions,” Hochul said. “Five months ago today, I took executive action to promote housing growth, and we're making real progress to increase the housing supply across New York. Until the Legislature is ready to come back to the table with a real plan to increase housing supply, I'll continue fighting for New Yorkers using every tool I have.”

Last week, Hochul announced 189 housing units will be built in Hicksville as part of a mixed-use development downtown, paid in part through state funds.

Other housing projects have been completed this year on Long Island, including 74 units in North Hempstead, 45 senior units in Freeport and 55 units in Glen Cove.

A September poll by the Siena College Research Institute found 77% of voters felt the availability of affordable housing was a major problem statewide and another 15% said it was a minor problem. Just 6% felt affordable housing wasn’t a problem in the state.

Hochul plans to continue to press the issue through executive orders, state funding and by providing state land for new housing including at commuter rail stations. Proposals include transforming the former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Manhattan into 105 units and 2,800 units in underused space at Creedmoor Psychiatrai Center in Queens.

But her work will continue to lack two key ingredients from her housing compact. She had proposed setting specific goals for communities based on their need for affordable housing and to create a state panel that could override local zoning and local government officials if they blocked development of more housing.

Both those provisions were rejected by the Legislature in April as local officials — led by elected officials on Long Island — bristled at what they considered Hochul's attempt to control local communities. .