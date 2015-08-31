House holds hearing on terrorism at 9/11 Memorial next week

UPDATE: Rep. Peter King Monday said he hopes to use a House committee hearing on terrorism at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan next week to advocate for the extension of the Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act.

King (R-Seaford) said he hopes to set up meetings at the Engine 10 and Ladder 10 fire house south of the World Trade Center between beneficiaries of the act and members of the House Homeland Security Committee, which is holding the hearing.

King said he would also raise the issue at the hearing itself.

ORIGINAL POSTING:

A House committee will hold a hearing on terrorism and the resilience of the 9/11 survivors at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in Manhattan just three days before the 14th anniversary of the terrorist attack.

The hearing by the House Homeland Security Committee, chaired by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), will take place in Foundation Hall at the Ground Zero site at 9 a.m. on Sept. 8, according to an announcement of the event.

"This hearing will revisit important lessons we learned in the post 9/11 world, assess our country's readiness to confront the viral spread of terror, and explore what the resolve of our 9/11 heroes can teach us about prevailing against those who seek to do America harm," the committee announcement said.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who formerly served as committee chairman, remains on the committee, and chairs the Homeland Security subcommittee on counterterrorism and intelligence.