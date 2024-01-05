Howard J. Kopel elected presiding officer of the Nassau Legislature

Longtime Republican Legis. Howard J. Kopel, of Lawrence, was installed as presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature in a Friday ceremony marking the 15th term of the governing body.

Kopel, 72, sworn in along with the rest of the 19-member legislature, is a former attorney who ran a national title insurance and settlement services business based in Valley Stream. He was reelected Nov. 7 for an eighth term.

Kopel, who served as deputy presiding officer for six years, is now the official head of the legislative branch of county government, where Republicans hold a 12-7 majority. He will control the legislative calendar, lead meetings and call items for a vote. Kopel replaces Republican Legis. Rich Nicolello, of New Hyde Park, the previous presiding officer who did not seek reelection after more than 20 years of service.

Kopel told Newsday he plans to prioritize "fiscal responsibility," particularly with federal pandemic funding, public safety and infrastructure repairs and upgrades.

Borrowing a famous quote from the late New York City Mayor Fiorella LaGuardia, Kopel said: "There is no Democratic or Republican way to pick up garbage."

In his speech to the audience, Kopel highlighted collegiality and referred to county lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle as friends.

"We are going to inevitably agree on most of what we do. We'll work together. We'll agree on what we can, argue when we must and we'll shake hands and go home as friends," he said.

Legis. Thomas McKevitt (R-East Meadow) was elected deputy presiding officer and John Ferretti (R-Levittown) will serve as alternate deputy presiding officer.

This year marked unusual turnover for Nassau's government. Five new legislators were sworn in on Friday: Democrats Scott Davis and Seth Koslow; and Republicans Patrick Mullaney, Scott Strauss and Samantha Goetz, along with those reelected to new terms.

Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove), who has served since 2012, took the oath of office as the new leader of the Democratic Minority caucus. She replaces longtime Legis. Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport), who did not seek reelection after significant changes to his district resulted from a controversial redrawing of the county's legislative map earlier in 2023.

DeRiggi-Whitton, 55, said she was "honored" to have been selected to lead county Democrats and had never thought of a political career.

"I hope anyone out there thinks about it because you never know — politics is a reflection of life. You get to meet so many people and you can help them in certain ways," DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Davis, elected in November in his first run for political office, will represent a newly created district.

"It's slightly surreal but also thrilling that I will be on a platform and serve the two communities that mean the most to me — Hempstead and Rockville Centre," said Davis, 61, an attorney who lives in Rockville Centre and grew up in Hempstead Village.

Other elected officials, including Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, delivered remarks. Leaders from Nassau's three towns and two cities were in attendance as well as Rep. Anthony D'Esposito (R-Island Park).