Jack Schnirman at odds with city management group

Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman is at odds with a city management association that accused him of violating its internal standards by running for public office.

The International City and County Management Association expelled Schnirman this month for forming an exploratory campaign committee. The group said that violated its code of ethics.

Schnirman, a Democratic candidate for Nassau County comptroller, resigned from the group more than six months ago when he learned of the rule, and is no longer under the group’s authority.

The ICMA has 11,000 members under chapters nationwide and in 31 countries. They have members in 64 communities in New York, including Garden City and Lawrence.

The organization offers research and training to city, village and county administrators. The group’s ethics code prohibits members from running for public office or engaging in political or election activities while still serving in office.

Schnirman is running against Republican Steve Labriola, chief compliance officer for Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, for comptroller.

The association also said Schnirman violated the ethics code by listing his title as Long Beach city manager and his accomplishments in office in a fundraising invitation and during a news media interview at Long Beach City Hall.

Schnirman’s political adviser, Kim Devlin, said the association’s “news release is ridiculous and the examples they cite are laughable — almost as laughable as Labriola trying to convince voters that he is different from Ed Mangano, while working under his tutelage,” Devlin said.

“Bottom line, Jack Schnirman is a consummate government professional, with the highest ethics, and a long and successful record of saving taxpayers money,” Devlin said. “To attack him for any of that shows the desperation of Mangano’s Republican buddies.”

Labriola said of the censure: “Only arrogance and a corrupt sense of ethics can describe Jack Schnirman’s brazen use of his government office for political gain. That’s certainly not the type of comptroller Nassau voters are looking for.”