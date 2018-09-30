Steve Bellone to headline Jay Schneiderman for comptroller fundraiser

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will headline a fundraiser for Democrat Jay Schneiderman’s bid to unseat county Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr.

Tickets to the cocktail reception at Gurney’s Montauk Resort on Oct. 12 start at $100.

“Jay’s distinguished record — along with his reputation for independence, innovation and integrity — make him the right choice for Comptroller,” Bellone said in a statement.

Kennedy, a Republican, said in a statement: “It’s a sad day in Suffolk County when the Chief Budget Officer tries to buy his own Chief Fiscal Officer.”

Bellone has made electing Schneiderman, the Southampton supervisor, a top priority this election cycle, along with winning State Senate seats held by Republicans.