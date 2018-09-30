Long IslandPolitics

Steve Bellone to headline Jay Schneiderman for comptroller fundraiser

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at Suffolk County Community College...

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone at Suffolk County Community College on May 17, 2017. Credit: Newsday / Steve Pfost

By David M. Schwartzdschwar1@newsday.comschwartznewsNY

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will headline a fundraiser for Democrat Jay Schneiderman’s bid to unseat county Comptroller John M. Kennedy Jr.

Tickets to the cocktail reception at Gurney’s Montauk Resort on Oct. 12 start at $100.

“Jay’s distinguished record — along with his reputation for independence, innovation and integrity — make him the right choice for Comptroller,” Bellone said in a statement.

Kennedy, a Republican, said in a statement: “It’s a sad day in Suffolk County when the Chief Budget Officer tries to buy his own Chief Fiscal Officer.”

Bellone has made electing Schneiderman, the Southampton supervisor, a top priority this election cycle, along with winning State Senate seats held by Republicans.

David M. Schwartz

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

