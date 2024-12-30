New York leaders pay tribute to former President Jimmy Carter

New York political leaders from both sides of the aisle paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his death on Sunday, recalling him as a humanitarian and dedicated public servant. Here are some of the New Yorkers who paid homage to Carter online and in written statements:

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

"President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion and through integrity.

"From his legacy as president, to his dedication to improving human rights across the globe, and his tireless efforts alongside his wife, Rosalynn, in building a better world through Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

"President Carter's faith in the American people and his belief in the power of kindness and humility leave a strong legacy. He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others.

"As we remember President Carter's extraordinary life, we also honor the countless lives he touched through his vision and generosity. My thoughts are with the Carter family and all those mourning this incredible man. May his memory be a blessing and an enduring reminder of what it means to truly serve."

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.)

"President Jimmy Carter was a devoted public servant, a lifelong activist, and a prolific humanitarian. I am devastated to hear of his passing, but I know that his legacy will live on through the work of the Carter Center and the thousands of people he influenced throughout his life. My thoughts are with his family today. He will be deeply missed."

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.)

"President Jimmy Carter embodied decency and integrity throughout his life of public service. I'll never forget as a teenager meeting him in Buffalo. He was an inspiration to me and so many Americans. Our hearts are with the Carter family during this difficult time."

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D- Glen Cove)

"Peacemaker.

"What better description could sum up a person’s lifework?

"Rest In Peace, Good and Faithful Servant."

Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Amityville)

"Sad to hear of Jimmy Carter's passing. From his service as a Naval officer to his presidency and humanitarian work, his legacy is lasting. A proud Naval Academy Graduate, he served with honor throughout his life. Rest in peace, sir."

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park)

"He was a kind man, and his contributions to organizations like Habitat for Humanity touched lives in a positive way. Rest in peace, President Carter."

Rep.-Elect Laura Gillen (D- Rockville Centre)

"Former President Jimmy Carter was a true public servant who spent his life working toward a better America, and our nation is forever grateful for his leadership and compassion.

"My thoughts are with his family and loved ones in these difficult times. May he rest in peace."