Long Island federal prosecutor John Durham appointed interim U.S. Attorney for Eastern District

An assistant United States attorney who led a task force focused on indicting leaders of the MS-13 street gang and prosecuted a Suffolk police corruption case has been named interim chief lawyer for the Eastern District of New York, authorities announced Tuesday.

John J. Durham, 48, of Suffolk County, was sworn in to temporarily serve as Long Island’s top federal prosecutor Tuesday, according to a news release. His appointment was announced 11 days after former U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, appointed under former President Joe Biden, stepped down from the position.

"As someone who has served this Office for nearly 20 years, it is truly an honor to be appointed as Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York," Durham said in a statement. "Our mission remains steadfast and vital: to combat the greatest threats to this district — from violent crime, terrorism and drug trafficking to cybercrime, corruption, white-collar fraud and civil litigation — uphold the rule of law and pursue justice. "

Since joining the U.S. Attorney’s office in 2005, Durham "has investigated, prosecuted and supervised a broad range of federal offenses, including racketeering, murders, terrorism, civil rights, obstruction of justice, armed robberies, narcotics trafficking, money laundering, firearms and public corruption," according to the release.

Durham spearheaded efforts of prosecutors and law enforcement personnel from across the nation to indict "command and control structure" of MS-13 "across the United States, Central America and Mexico," and secure the first ever indictment on "national security charges against MS-13 leaders," authorities said.

The teams he led "arrested and convicted hundreds of MS-13 leaders, members and associates on charges related to more than 70 murders committed," in the Eastern District, which includes Long Island, since 2008.

Durham has also handled civil rights violations and corruption cases, prosecuting the case against former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke, who pleaded guilty to beating a handcuffed prisoner from Smithtown and leading a departmental cover-up of the crime, Newsday previously reported. He also assisted in prosecuting cases against former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas J. Spota and his office’s former Government Corruption Bureau Chief Christopher McPartland.

Durham will serve for 120 days or until the United States Senate confirms a nominee of President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump named Joseph Nocella Jr., a Nassau County District Court judge since 2022, as his pick for the permanent position of U.S. attorney, Newsday previously reported.

Nocella's nomination must be approved by the U.S. Senate.