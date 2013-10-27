King's attacks on GOP faction prove popular

Rep. Peter King's attacks on Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and his House GOP followers, who shut down the government in a bid to defund Obamacare, played well back home, according to a poll that the liberal Public Policy Polling conducted for the even more liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org.

King (R-Seaford) drew a 61 percent approval rating in his district -- highest by far in surveys of 61 districts of GOP House members. No one else got above 50 percent. King also did best when polled against a generic Democratic candidate, winning 53 percent to 38 percent. MoveOn.org's Nick Berning credited King's TV appearances bashing Cruz and the GOP's shutdown faction. So did King, who said, "I'm going to continue to do that."-- Tom Brune