D'Esposito, Garbarino, LaLota cast surprise votes for Lee Zeldin for House speaker 

WASHINGTON — Three of Long Island’s congressmen sent shock waves through the House Tuesday by voting for former Rep. Lee Zeldin for speaker, placing them among the 20 Republicans who voted to block the election of Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan to the constitutional post.

Republican Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of Island Park, Nick LaLota of Amityville and Andrew Garbarino of Bayport all cast their votes for Zeldin, a Shirley Republican who served three terms in the House and lost his challenge to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul last year.

“Rather than cast my ballot for a Speaker-Candidate who doesn’t have the votes and hasn’t demonstrated support for SALT for my constituents nor a plan to keep our government open while advancing the Commitment to America, I will cast my first ballot for @leezeldin,” LaLota said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The three congressmen have not disclosed how they will vote in the second round.

The Long Island votes caught the chamber by surprise when D’Esposito cast the first vote for Zeldin, and it appeared to break the dam for protest votes against Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee chairman and a founder of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jordan needed 217 votes to win election as speaker. He received 200. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn) won all 212 Democratic votes.

Seven Republicans voted for House Major Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), who had been the previous caucus nominee but also failed to get the 217 votes needed. Some Republicans have complained to reporters that Jordan did not do enough to help Scalise win.

Six other Republicans voted for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), ousted as speaker two weeks ago by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and seven other conservatives, and four Republicans voted for individual Republican congressmen.

Before the vote, D’Esposito, LaLota and Garbarino sat in a cluster with other members who have opposed some of the hard right’s amendments and legislation, including Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who voted for McCarthy in the first Republican vote that wasn’t for Jordan.

Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens), the fourth Long Island congressman, voted for Jordan. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) nominated Jordan for speaker.

In the first week of January, D’Esposito, LaLota and Garbarino gathered near Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the House floor and staunchly supported him through the 15 votes it took for him to win the speakership.

And two weeks ago, they again stood by him and voted against the motion to vacate when Gaetz successfully led eight GOP colleagues to join all Democrats to vote McCarthy out of office as speaker — for the first time in United States history.

Since then, D'Esposito, Garbarino and LaLota first supported the candidacy of Scalise to become speaker, saying he had been to their districts, understood Long Island issues and wasn’t one of the hard-line conservatives.

Since Scalise withdrew as the caucus’ nominee after failing to get the support of 217 Republicans and Jordan emerged as the party’s nominee. D’Esposito, LaLota and Garbarino had kept their discussions and decisions to themselves — until their surprise votes on the floor Tuesday.