Las Vegas Sands lease advances through Nassau legislative committee

A lease agreement that would give Las Vegas Sands control of the Nassau Coliseum site advanced through the county legislature's Rules Committee Monday night.

Four Republicans on the seven-member committee approved the 99-year lease, while two Democrats abstained, saying they want more information. Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) recused himself, citing a conflict related to a family member's employment. No other details were provided.

The meeting included hours of testimony from Sands executives and comments from supporters and opponents of the proposed $4 billion casino resort. The lease now moves to the full, 19-member legislature, likely on May 22.

It is among the most important steps in Sands' bid for one of three state gaming licenses that could be awarded later this year or in early 2024.

Legislators spent nearly four hours questioning Sands executives as well as officials from the administration of County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican who announced the agreement in late April.

Chief Deputy County Executive Arthur Walsh said a $54 million upfront payment from Sands, and more than $100 million in estimated annual revenues, would help stabilize taxes and "strengthen the financial path of Nassau County."

Sands officials said they expect to generate more than $2 billion annually from 20,000 daily visitors. Sands plans to use the entire 72-acre property, building a north-south road with an entrance on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard.

The company estimated 6,000 jobs, with entry-level positions paying about $75,000 annually and subsidized childcare. An additional 8,500 contruction jobs are expected.

Ron Reese, Sands vice president, said the project — in "its formative stages" — has been discussed in 300 community meetings. Sands has committed to supplying the resort with goods from local businesses, particularly those owned by minorities, women and veterans, he said.

Legislators asked about environmental concerns, traffic and issues such as gambling, alcohol and drug addiction. They asked for more details on revenue and a community benefits program, and what happens if Sands does not win a gaming license.

Former Democratic Gov. David Paterson, who grew up in Hempstead and is on the Sands executive team, said "the brain drain on Long Island that was going on 50 years ago is still going on."

"These aren't jobs, these are careers," Paterson said. "Even for those who didn't attend college."

Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) said she's skeptical of a casino resort but willing to discuss it.

Legis. Siela Bynoe (D-Westbury), whose district abuts the project, asked about community benefits, particularly for the Uniondale Fire Department and library.

Legis. Thomas McKevitt (R-East Meadow) pledged to protect nearby Eisenhower Park from construction spillover and said the project "was by no means a foregone conclusion." McKevitt would live closer than any other legislator to it.

More than 70 people signed up to speak, waving signs in the legislative chamber in Mineola and waiting hours for their turn.

Opponents included Hofstra University President Susan Poser, Village of Garden City Mayor Mary Carter Flanagan and the grassroots community group Say No to the Casino.

Dozens of residents from Garden City, East Meadow, Uniondale and Hempstead logged concerns. Some threatened to vote legislators out in November.

Poser argued that health care, technology or similar development is preferable.

"The Nassau Hub is not an appropriate place to site a casino development for a host of reasons because it would create serious dangers and hazardous conditions for our community — including gambling addiction, crime, traffic congestion and pollution," Poser said.

Supporters included organized labor, business leaders in Uniondale and Hempstead, administrators from Nassau Community College and LIU Brookville, the NAACP and representatives of nonprofit vocational services.

They highlighted the ripple effect a large scale development could have on local businesses and said this could be the last chance for a major development on the property.

John Durso, president of the Long Island Federation of Labor, said a vote for the lease wouldn't necessarily mean the project was rubber-stamped.

"The men and women of labor on Long Island are 300,000 strong and want this project to move forward," Durso said.