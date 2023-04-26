Bruce Blakeman, Las Vegas Sands strike Coliseum lease agreement

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on Wednesday is expected to announce a new lease agreement with Las Vegas Sands that would give the casino-resort company control over the Nassau Coliseum property.

Administration officials with knowledge of the deal said they are expected to announce a “large, lump-sum payment not contingent on securing a state gaming license” along with annual revenues to the county and Town of Hempstead and surrounding communities that will exceed $100 million per year.

Officials would not immediately disclose the amount of the lump sum or give additional details on the agreement.

Pending the recommendation of the county’s Planning Commission and a vote by the 19-member Nassau legislature, the multi-year lease would be key to Sands’ plan to build a $4 billion resort on the 72-acre site, commonly known as the Nassau Hub.

The two sides announced in January their intention to transfer the lease to Sands for the development of an “integrated resort” that would include a casino, hotel rooms, ballrooms and conference spaces, live entertainment venue, restaurants, health club and spa.

The lease since 2020 has been held by Nick Mastroianni II, a Florida-based real estate developer who helped finance the 2018 renovation of the Coliseum.

Sands, formerly a mainstay on the Las Vegas strip, now operates five resorts in Asia. The company intends to apply for a New York commercial gaming license at a $500 million cost.

Blakeman, a Republican who took office in January 2022, has said he would support a “world-class” casino-resort on the property.

Republicans hold a 12-7 majority on the Nassau legislature. None of the legislators have taken a public stance on the project. The county’s Planning Commission, where a vote on the lease has yet to occur, is set to meet Thursday.

The next scheduled meeting of the county legislature is May 8.

Control of the Nassau-owned site – including securing the lease – is critical to Sands’ application for a state gaming license, officials have said. The development relies on winning one of the licenses.

About a dozen entities are vying for three licenses available in the downstate region, which includes New York City, Long Island and Westchester. The licenses allow casinos with Vegas-style table games such as poker, blackjack and roulette.

The license application fee is $1 million; the state has not imposed a deadline and no development team has formally applied for one.

Those opposed to Sands' Nassau plans include Hofstra University, “Say No to the Casino,” a group of residents and the trustees of Village of Garden City. They say the large-scale development would bring traffic, noise and light pollution while a casino would bring crime, drugs and prostitution.

Sands officials say “high-quality casino gaming” would comprise less than 10% of the project’s total square footage.

Officials say the project could benefit local businesses, provide jobs, workforce training and add to the county’s tax base.