Laura Gillen sworn in as LI's newest member of Congress

WASHINGTON — Democrat Laura Gillen was sworn in Friday as the newest member of Long Island’s congressional delegation.

Gillen, of Rockville Centre, took the oath of office in the U.S. House chamber just before 3:30 p.m. alongside the other House members of the 119th Congress.

Reps. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport), Nick LaLota (R-Amityville) and Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove), who were all reelected in November, were also sworn in for an additional two-year term.

Gillen, a former Hempstead Town supervisor, defeated former Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park), in a competitive race for New York’s 4th Congressional District. The battleground congressional seat drew record spending from Democratic groups backing Gillen and played a major role in President-elect Donald Trump's decision to hold a campaign rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale in September.

With Republicans in control of both chambers of Congress, Gillen has said she will work in a bipartisan fashion.

"My constituents have been clear: they want problems solved, not partisanship," Gillen said in a statement after taking her oath. "I am humbled by the faith they have placed in me as their Representative, and I intend to honor my promise to them every day of this Congress: I will always put the people of Nassau County over party or political gain."

After the oath, Gillen hugged her youngest son and daughter who both sat next to her in the chamber, and later gave a hug to Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-St. Albans), seated in her same row.

Gillen later attended an individual swearing-in ceremony along House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), taking the oath next to her mother, husband and four children.

"My family sacrificed a lot for me to get to this place," Gillen told Newsday in a brief interview after her ceremonial swearing-in. "So it's nice for them to see that all their sacrifice paid off."

Gillen, who graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, said the swearing-in ceremony felt like a "full-circle" moment going from college congressional intern to an elected member of Congress.

She said she continues to remain in touch with the previous Democrats who held the seat — former Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) and former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-Mineola). Both endorsed her campaign and Gillen said she has leaned on them for advice as she enters her freshman term.

"I did speak with Rep. Rice, and she gave me some very helpful advice about transitioning into this new role, and Rep. McCarthy and I have always talked about gun safety issues and how we can continue to champion that cause, which is something that's obviously very dear to her," Gillen said.