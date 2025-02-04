Nassau Democratic lawmakers sue County Executive Bruce Blakeman over armed citizen deputy program

Democratic legislators in Nassau are suing County Executive Bruce Blakeman and Sheriff Anthony LaRocco over a program that deputizes armed citizens for mobilization during emergency declarations.

According to court documents filed Tuesday in state Supreme Court in Mineola, the Blakeman administration violated general municipal law by using public funds and resources to create the "provisional special deputies program," and officials have illegally denied legislators' requests for details under the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

Blakeman, a Republican, created the program and did not seek approval from the county legislature where Republicans hold a majority.

The lawsuit is filed by Legis. Debra Mulé (D-Freeport) and Legis. Scott Davis (D-Rockville Centre) on behalf of the Democratic caucus.

When asked for comment late Tuesday, Blakeman in a statement called Mulé and Davis "a disgrace for bringing this frivolous action and defaming the volunteers, many of whom are retired military and law enforcement, who have agreed to pitch in, in the event of an emergency."

First reported in Newsday in March, the program recruits and trains a reserve of gun-licensed Nassau residents and business owners who Blakeman and LaRocco would call to duty "for the protection of human life and property during an emergency."

The first class of 25 special deputies graduated in December, Newsday previously reported. The administration withheld their names but have described most of them as former law enforcement officials and armed forces veterans.

"Authorizing minimally trained private citizens to wield force on behalf of the government — and during an emergency no less — poses clear and obvious safety risks, both to the trained law enforcement and the public at large," attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote.

The lawsuit also says the county is illegally spending taxpayer money to screen, enlist, train and drug test the special deputies. Those who serve as special deputies are paid a stipend of $150 per day.

According to a county flyer and an advertisement published March 17 in Newsday's classified section, the county was seeking applicants with the minimum qualifications of being 21 to 72 years old, a U.S. citizen, a Nassau resident, a property or business owner, possessing a pistol license, consenting to a full background check and random drug testing and providing a fit-for-duty letter from a doctor.

In developing the program, Blakeman cited New York State County Law 655 that allows the county sheriff to "deputize orally or in writing such number of additional special deputies as he deems necessary."

Democrats and others who have opposed the special deputies initiative dubbed it "Blakeman's militia." They say the county's police force of more than 2,500 officers are equipped to handle emergency declarations and can call for the assistance of nearby New York City and Suffolk County as well as the state police if needed.

Blakeman has defended the program calling it "a list of volunteers" who would be available and prepared to guard critical infrastructure such as houses of worship, hospitals, bridges, utility plants and the water supply.

"They do not take the place of the Nassau Police Department. They are not a militia and they are good citizens who are willing to volunteer in the event of an emergency," Blakeman said earlier Tuesday in response to reporters' questions at an unrelated news conference.

He has said state law has always empowered him as county executive to maintain the list of those willing to serve the county.