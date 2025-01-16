Ex-Rep. Lee Zeldin tells senators he would not favor industry over the environment as EPA chief

WASHINGTON — Former Long Island congressman Lee Zeldin denied that he will favor industry over the environment and declared he thinks climate change is real as he faced questions Thursday on his nomination to be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. Zeldin, 44, of Shirley, appeared before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and faced Republican requests to cede more authority on the environment to states as well as Democratic appeals to boost efforts to address climate change, drought and rising sea levels. "We must do everything in our power to harness the greatness of American innovation with the greatness of American conservation and environmental stewardship," Zeldin said in his opening statement. "We must ensure we are protecting the environment while also protecting our economy." Under questioning, Zeldin said he would uphold the EPA’s mission, and he answered a question about his views on climate change: "I believe that climate change is real." Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) asked Zeldin if roughly $270,000 in contributions from the oil and gas industry during his years as a congressman would influence his actions as EPA administrator. "There is no donation that anyone has ever provided me at any point of any amount that is going to influence any decision that I make in this position," Zeldin said. Zeldin also stepped back from a previous statement about the effects of global warming and acknowledged the impact of carbon emissions but did not say what if anything he would do about them. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) asked if he still believed what he said in a 2016 debate as a House candidate: "There are many different ways that we can be better stewards of our environment. The key is to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels to become more environmentally friendly and pursue clean energy.’" Zeldin responded, "In an ideal world, we would be able to pursue always the cleanest, greenest energy sources possible." Markey said he had sidestepped the question. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) asked if the EPA should do more to reduce carbon emissions. "In the United States," Zeldin responded, "emissions have been going down over the course of the last couple of decades. Unfortunately, there are other countries where it is not going in the same direction." Zeldin sought to reassure Democrats that he would enforce EPA regulations and, in response to a question, said he would not play favorites among states based on whether they are red or blue. He also said he had not heard anything about moving the EPA out of Washington. Markey also argued with Zeldin about the Supreme Court’s 2007 Massachusetts v. EPA ruling that obligates the EPA to regulate greenhouse gasses as air pollutants if they can reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health or welfare, citing the California fires as qualifying. Zeldin disputed that interpretation. "There are steps that EPA would have to take in order for an obligation to be created," he said. But Zeldin offered the help of the EPA when Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) asked if he would provide Californians amid the deadly and sweeping wildfires the same strong recovery and response assistance as the EPA provided to Long Island after Superstorm Sandy. Zeldin said he would do everything he could in his power as EPA administrator "to assist you in fighting for your constituents who have been devastated by these wildfires. But I would want to, in fact, do everything in my power to be able to assist to make sure that this recovery is as speedy as possible." Capito announced the committee will meet again Tuesday to discuss Zeldin’s nomination and vote on whether to recommend him for the EPA post. Zeldin is likely to be recommended — Republicans hold 10 of the 19 seats on the committee. That recommendation then will go to the full Senate.

