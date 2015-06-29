Legis. Solages may face primary from another Elmont Democrat

Elmont resident Kleev Simon is collecting signatures to run a Democratic primary in western Nassau County against Legis. Carrié Solages.

Simon, 41, who works as a dean at a high school in Queens and as a clerk in the Village of Valley Stream's tax department, ran unsuccessfully for the Elmont school board in 2012. He needs 500 valid signatures to get on the ballot in the third district.

Simon said Solages (D-Elmont) is a "community divider" whose confrontations with the GOP county administration have hurt the district. "I will work on behalf of the whole community," he said.

Solages said his advocacy helped restore the Fifth Precinct and helped get funds to beautify the district. "I have a cooperative and productive style," he said.

Simon also criticized Solages after a former aide in his office was convicted this year of groping a female staffer in the legislator's Mineola office in 2014.

