Long Islanders react with elation, dread, to the election of Donald Trump as president

This story was reported by Maureen Mullarkey and Joshua Solomon . It was written by Nicholas Spangler.

Long Islanders woke Wednesday, after the reelection of Donald Trump, to a new era in American democracy, a dawn some greeted joyously and some with dread.

"I’m happy that Trump won," said Benjamin Ashkenazi, of Cedarhurst, coming off the Long Island Rail Road in Grand Central Madison. "We saw what happened in the four years of the Biden administration ... We believe in Trump."

Alexandria Well, 33, of Ronkonkoma, who works in women's health care and was walking her dog near the LIRR station in Ronkonkoma, said the election results confirmed some long-standing doubts she had about her fellow Americans: "I figured ... if there was a way that we could mess it up, that we would," she said. "I'm not surprised that this is how we've shown that we value women and their bodies and their lives."

Trump, who has promised to remake government in America and seek revenge against those he sees as his enemies, appeared to have won both Suffolk and Nassau counties, according to unofficial election figures. Unofficial results from the boards of election indicated he carried Suffolk County with 55.01% to 44.16% margin and Nassau by a 51.79% to 46.96% margin.

At Stony Brook University, sophomores Naomi Ford, 19, of Connecticut, and Tolani Balogun, 18, said Trump's win over Kamala Harris, who is, like them, a Black woman, left them worried about their own prospects.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s kind of more of a slap in the face just because of who he was up against. It just seems like the United States would do anything to not have someone who's black and a woman be in a position of power,” said Ford.

They also worried about the future of a country guided by a man was impeached twice and convicted last spring of felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor.

“If you've already seen all the stuff that he's done, why do you feel like you need to touch the fire to know that it's hot?” Balogun said.

At the Ronkonkoma LIRR station, George Romero, 30, of Hauppauge, said he hoped a second Trump administration would jump-start the economy. "The economy is really what drew me to vote for him," said Romero, who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

At Grand Central Madison, Ricardo Rodriguez, an immigrant from Ecuador, said he was pleasantly surprised Trump won. Rodriguez, who came to the United States two years ago, lives in Brooklyn and works on Long Island.

"I hope the new president makes good decisions for the country and for immigrants," Rodriguez said. "I’m an immigrant also so I hope he makes the best decision for the country."

Lisa Williams, of Floral Park, said she was disappointed by the outcome and surprised by Trump's performance with Latino voters. "I figured with his rhetoric and his comments," that it would not go in Trump’s favor, she said.

At Penn Station, James Doyle, of East Meadow, who works in construction, said he was "happy with the results." Trump has said he would curtail immigration, and Doyle worried that an influx of migrants had negatively impacted his industry and could make it hard for his children to find work. Doyle, though, predicted potential impeachment proceedings for Trump that could, he said, undermine the results of the election.

Back in Ronkonkoma, Shawn Scallon, 42, of Holbrook, said he was still taking in the election results and "letting it settle and seeing what the future looks like." Scallon declined to say whom he voted for, but said he hoped all sides would respect the electoral process. He said he was hoping for the best.