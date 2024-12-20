Potential shutdown's impact would be felt quickly on Long Island

WASHINGTON — Holiday travelers could experience longer wait times at local airports as a potential government shutdown looms over one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

The warning came from the head of the Transportation Security Administration as congressional negotiators worked Friday to salvage a short-term spending bill to keep the government open past a Saturday funding deadline.

"While our personnel are prepared to handle high volumes of travelers and ensure safe travel, please be aware that an extended shutdown could mean longer wait times at airports," TSA Administrator David Pekoske wrote in a statement on the social media site X.

Federal government agencies across Long Island and New York were bracing for the potential of a shutdown after an earlier bipartisan plan that appeared on a path to passing was torpedoed on Wednesday after billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk raised objections.

A slimmer House Republican bill put up for a vote on Thursday in response to demands by President-Elect Donald Trump and Musk, his newly appointed adviser on government efficiency, failed to muster enough Republican support to pass with a two-thirds majority in the chamber.

Long Island’s three House Republicans, Reps. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport), Anthony D’Esposito (R-Island Park) and Nick LaLota (R-Amityville), all voted in favor of the second smaller short-term spending bill. Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) did not cast a vote for or against the bill. Suozzi did not return a text message seeking comment.

D’Esposito in a phone interview Friday afternoon said he voted for Thursday’s revised bill in an effort to keep the government open, but was disappointed that a provision providing a permanent funding fix for the World Trade Center Health Program that had been negotiated earlier was stripped from the bill.

"I voted for it because I think keeping this government open is critically important," D’Esposito said of his vote, noting that he would not have supported the bill if the 9/11 funding was stripped but not other projects.

D’Esposito, when asked what message he would give Long Island federal workers facing a potential furlough said he and lawmakers would continue "trying to find compromise in order to move forward."

While veterans' services, including those at the Northport VA, are expected to continue as normal under contingency plans drafted by the Department of Veterans Affairs in January, other federal government offices and sites across Long Island may be impacted. Here’s a look at some:

Airports

The majority of TSA workers are deemed essential and in the event of a shutdown would continue working without pay, the agency’s administrator said in a statement Thursday, adding that the agency was expecting to "screen 40 million passengers over the holidays and through January 2."

In January 2019, hundreds of TSA workers called out sick daily in response to a government shutdown at the time — the shortage in staff led to eventual delays in airports throughout the country.

National parks

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said that in the event of a shutdown, "routine visitor services will be available through Sunday," and the agency will work to "determine specifics at individual parks" including Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay.

"We remain hopeful that a lapse in government funding will not occur," the spokesperson told Newsday in an email.

During past shutdowns, both President Theodore Roosevelt's home at Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay, and the Fire Island National Seashore experienced partial closures, including shuttered restrooms and visitor services offices.

Unaffected services

Under a shutdown, recipients of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid would continue receiving payments on time, according to a contingency plan filed by the Social Security Administration in September. But the agency warns that some services may be limited including the issuing of replacement Medicare cards and public records requests.

with Bart Jones and Tom Brune