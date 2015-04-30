Madeline Singas releases campaign video for Nassau DA — and takes a subtle swipe at GOP's Kate Murray

Acting Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas has released her first video of the campaign season — a nearly two-minute biographic spot that takes a subtle but noticeable jab at her expected Republican opponent, Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray.

The video, which includes clips of Singas as a child, largely highlights the Democrat’s 24-year career as a prosecutor, first in the Queens district attorney’s office and later as head of Nassau’s Special Victims Bureau.

“I’m doing this because I think I am the best qualified to do this job,” Singas says in the video. “It’s not about being a politician. I am a lifelong prosecutor. That’s who I am. That’s who I am with every fiber of my being. And that’s how I intend to run this race.”

The video ends with the tag line: “Madeline Singas for District Attorney. A prosecutor, not a politician.”

The implication is hard to miss. Murray has served as Hempstead Town supervisor since 2003. She previously served in the State Assembly and as Hempstead Town clerk. Prior to serving as an elected official, Murray worked as an assistant attorney general in the Criminal Justice Section handling prisoner litigation.

Singas spokesman Isaac Goldberg noted Tuesday that Murray had not been in a courtroom in more than 17 years and was “dangerously unqualified to be District Attorney.”

A Murray spokesman did not respond to a request for comment about Singas' video.

Murray, an attorney, is expected to announce her candidacy on May 5 in Levittown, sources said. She will then get the GOP’s official nod on May 6 at the Nassau Republican nominating convention.

Singas will be challenged in a Democratic primary by former New York City prosecutor Michael Scotto. They are running to replace former District Attorney Kathleen Rice, who was elected to a seat in Congress last year.

Singas’ video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEFY4tdYIgs#t=33