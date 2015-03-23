Mangano, in Albany, opposes move to kill speed cameras

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano said Monday at the State Capitol that he opposes Senate Republicans’ move to eliminate authorization for school zone speed cameras on Long Island altogether.

Nassau and Suffolk counties killed the speed camera program last fall, after a very vocal backlash. Not content with that, the GOP-led Senate, which faced criticism about speed cameras, has proposed withdrawing authorization – which would block the counties from reviving the initiative.

Mangano said the Legislature shouldn’t go that far.

“I think it should stay there for further discussion,” Mangano said after a photo opportunity with Nassau’s Republican delegation to the Assembly. “Clearly with the amount of violations, there’s a real compliance issue there.”

Records showed that 46,750 tickets were generated by Nassau County's school-zone speed cameras to people exceeding the speed limit by more than 21 mph, in about three months.

On the other side of the State Capitol, the Democrat-led Assembly said it needs more information from the county before it could consider killing the speed camera authorization.

“We, in the Assembly, are asking the Nassau County Legislature to provide an opinion on this provision as soon as possible,” the five Democrats in Nassau’s Assembly delegation wrote to county legislature Presiding Officer Norma Gonsalves. “The school-zone cameras became law because this was requested by the Nassau County Legislature in a home rule message. It is therefore fitting that your view on the Senate proposal is considered now.”

Mangano said he wasn't in Albany to talk about speed cameras but to continue lobbying for state money for an ocean outfall pipe for the Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant, which was damaged by superstorm Sandy. State legislators have said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was "very pessimistic" about the state funding the $546 million price tag.