Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment

ATLANTA — Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and will not appear in court in Atlanta this week.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had scheduled arraignment hearings for Wednesday for Meadows, former President Donald Trump and the other 17 people charged last month in a sprawling indictment. By midday Tuesday, all of the defendants had filed paperwork pleading not guilty in filings with the court and waived their rights to an arraignment hearing.

During an arraignment hearing, defendants have the right to have the charges against them read and to enter a formal plea. Trump pleaded not guilty in a court filing Thursday and Giuliani entered his plea Friday, with the rest of the pleas trickling in over several days.

While all of the defendants had filed the paperwork by Tuesday, some of them did not file 48 hours ahead of the scheduled arraignments as required by the judge. And, while the judge requires the waiver to be “personally signed by the defendant,” a lawyer for Misty Hampton, former elections director in Coffee County, filed the waiver without getting Hampton to sign it herself. It was not immediately clear whether the judge would reject any of the waivers as a result.

Meadows and four others are seeking to move the charges against them to federal court. But during a hearing last week on Meadows' request, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones made clear that if he had not ruled by the arraignment date or if the case was not moved to federal court, Meadows would not be excused from arraignment.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell have each filed demands for a speedy trial, meaning their trials would have to start by early November, and have each asked to be tried alone. The judge scheduled a hearing on Wednesday on their motions to sever themselves from the others.

After Chesebro filed his speedy trial demand, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked McAfee to set an Oct. 23 trial date for all defendants. The judge set a trial to begin that date for Chesebro alone. Trump's lawyer has filed a motion asking that he be tried separately from any defendant who asks for a speedy trial.

During Wednesday's hearing, McAfee wrote, he intends to ask prosecutors how long they expect it to take to present their case against all 19 defendants together or for any groupings of defendants, including the number of witnesses they plan to call and the number and size of exhibits they will likely introduce.