Mazi Melesa Pilip showcased by Nassau GOP as party nears pick for Congress race

Political experts and politicians took notice Monday when Nassau County Republicans offered up only one of the numerous prospects for the party's nomination in the 3rd Congressional District special election — Nassau County Legis. Mazi Melesa Pilip — to address the hot-button issue of antisemitism on elite college campuses.

The county party, which is nearing a final decision on its 3rd District candidate, dropped a news release saying Pilip, with a resume that includes service as a former Israeli Defense Force paratrooper, was available for interviews on the subject.

“It makes sense to showcase her as somebody who has credibility on this issue and is an elected representative in their party whether she’s running for Congress or not,” said Michael Dawidziak, a political consultant who works primarily for Republicans. “It’s good politics anyway — and even better politics if she is going to run.”

Former Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford), who has been involved in the Republicans' selection process, said featuring Pilip “demonstrates the very high regard the GOP has for Mazi.”

Republicans wrapped up four days of interviews on Friday, said county GOP spokesman Mike Deery, and likely will announce their 3rd District candidate by the end of the week.

Pilip, 44, a first-year county legislator from Great Neck, emerged in the last week as a top contender in the race for ousted Rep. George Santos' House seat, according to party officials.

The GOP candidate will face former 3rd District Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) in the Feb. 13 special election.

King said Pilip has made “a great impression as an elected official, a candidate and certainly in her presentation to the selection committee. There is enthusiasm from her and for her.”

In a change from the 2022 process, in which the party admittedly failed to vet Santos thoroughly, Republicans have hired an independent research firm to conduct background checks on top prospects for the 3rd District race. Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) was expelled by the House on Dec. 1 after release of a report by the House Ethics Committee that accused him of defrauding campaign donors for his personal profit.

Another possible GOP candidate for the special election, Mike Sapraicone, a former NYPD detective and founder of a security firm, leads in fundraising with $519,802 on hand, according to federal election campaign disclosures posted in October.

Hank Sheinkopf, a Manhattan-based political strategist who has worked primarily for Democrats, said Republicans were wise in delaying their announcement, even though Democratic leaders chose Suozzi as their candidate last week.

“The GOP will run a shorter, tougher campaign when they are ready,” Sheinkopf said.

Pilip's 10th Legislative District covers the Great Neck peninsula, along with communities such as North Hills, Manhasset and Herricks. Pilip as a first-time candidate flipped the longtime Democratic seat in 2021, beating incumbent Ellen Birnbaum.

Pilip did not return messages seeking comment Monday.