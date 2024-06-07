Member of Senate, 6th District — Democratic: Siela A. Bynoe
Siela A. Bynoe
Democrat
BACKGROUND:
- Bynoe, 56, of Westbury, was elected to the Nassau County Legislature in a special election in 2014. She is serving a fifth full term and is the alternate deputy minority leader.
- She is a former executive director of the Huntington Housing Authority, former commissioner of the North Hempstead Housing Authority and a former member of the Westbury school board.
- Bynoe holds an Associate Degree from Nassau Community College. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Hofstra University 2001 and a Master of Public Administration from LIU Post in 2006, where she later worked as an adjunct professor.
ISSUES
- Bynoe said if elected she would push for increased access to health care while protecting women's rights and reducing maternal mortality rates. She said she was “working collaboratively to sustain Nassau University Medical Center,” a safety-net hospital.
- She said she also would work to fully fund Long Island's public schools and better fund early intervention and preschool services for children with developmental delays and other special needs. She said she would like to expand after-school programming and career training opportunities.
- She said she also would like to expand programs that deepen trust between law enforcement and communities and bolster recidivism reduction programs to decrease crime in the district.
