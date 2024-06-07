Member of Senate, 6th District — Democratic: Taylor R. Darling
Taylor R. Darling
Democrat
BACKGROUND:
- Darling, 40, of Hempstead, is serving her third term as a member of the New York State Assembly.
- She is a graduate of Uniondale High School and holds a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia and both a master's degree and a doctorate from Hofstra University.
- She was first elected in 2018 to represent the 18th Assembly District.
ISSUES:
- Darling said she would use her experience as a state legislature to continue to ensure the district receives state aid. She says she is “a coalition builder and champion of common-sense legislation.”
- She said she has delivered millions of dollars to local municipalities for public safety, health care, capital projects, road/highway repair, education, libraries and homeownership.
- If elected, she said she would push for state funding of train station upgrades to “ease the burden of congestion pricing,” create more home-ownership opportunities, stabilizing and growing NUMC, and investing in tomorrow’s leaders through educational programs like the first in NY pre-apprenticeship program at Roosevelt H.S., which she supported.
