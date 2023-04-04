Michael Cohen, Lawrence native, at center of Donald Trump case

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s unprecedented criminal indictment by a Manhattan grand jury is due in large part to the testimony of his former attorney Michael Cohen, a Long Island native who went from professing unwavering loyalty to Trump to ultimately testifying against him.

“The one thing he always spoke about was how much he loved Donald Trump, how he would take a bullet for the guy, how there’s nobody better than [Trump],” former Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) told Newsday of his interactions with Cohen in the past.

“I’d be at some White House events and Michael would call me and ask if the President mentioned his name … he so much wanted to be in the Trump orbit,” King recalled.

Cohen, who grew up in Lawrence and was tapped by Trump in 2006 to serve as his general counsel, testified before a Manhattan grand jury for two days last month.

While he has not disclosed specifics about his testimony, Cohen has said in television interviews that there is a trail of documents that can prove his prior assertions that Trump was aware of hush money payments made through Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels, to keep her from going public with allegations of an affair with Trump in July 2006.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I promise the American people that all the information that is needed in order to create the indictment to get a prosecution and a conviction is in the hands of the district attorney," Cohen told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a March 17 interview when asked about his cooperation with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office investigation.

Cohen in sworn testimony before Congress in February 2019 said he fronted the money to pay Daniels $130,000 for her silence.

Once elected, Cohen said, Trump reimbursed him with checks issued by the Trump Organization that were logged as retainer fees for Cohen’s legal services.

Cohen graduated from the Hillel Academy in Lawrence, since renamed the Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaways.

Cohen started his legal career as a personal injury attorney.

Cohen reportedly caught Trump’s attention beginning in 2001 when he bought an apartment at the Trump World Tower in midtown Manhattan.

Later, Cohen also purchased other investment properties with his in-laws at Trump-branded properties in New York and South Florida.

Cohen was seen as largely loyal to Trump, with one Trump campaign surrogate once dubbing him Trump’s “Secretary of Loyalty.”

But the relationship took a turn in February 2018, when F.B.I. agents raided Cohen’s office and home seeking documents involving the Daniels case. Trump sought to distance himself, telling reporters months later that Cohen was no longer his personal attorney.

In August 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony charges including tax evasion, fraud and making an illegal campaign contribution stemming from the Daniels payment.

In December 2018, he was sentenced to three years in federal prison. He ultimately served about 14 months in prison and a year and half in home confinement, before being released.

In February 2019 Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee, telling lawmakers he viewed Trump as a “con man.”

Former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who held the post just before District Attorney Alvin Bragg, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” last Sunday that Cohen’s testimony before the grand jury and any future testimony should not be discounted despite efforts by Trump’s legal team to discredit him.

“Of course, Cohen will be attacked heavily, but the flip side of that, of course, is Cohen worked for Mr. Trump, and they obviously had a working relationship,” Vance said. “So we often find in criminal cases that the witnesses who are involved aren't necessarily priests or nuns.”