Blakeman adjusts Nassau budget after objections from oversight panel

Nassau legislators on Monday will consider new amendments to the county's $4.2 billion budget for 2025, signaling an effort by the administration to comply with directives set forth last month by the county's financial oversight panel.

In two resolutions filed Wednesday, County Executive Bruce Blakeman changed sales tax growth projections from 0% to 1.8% and eliminated the use of $30 million in prior year surpluses initially counted as revenue in the 2025-28 multiyear plan, among other amendments. Sales tax is among the county's largest revenue sources, accounting for about 40% of total revenue.

The move was in response to the seven-member Nassau Interim Finance Authority (NIFA) imposing a two-week deadline on the county to amend the budget and the multiyear plan because it did not comply with standard accounting principles and potentially violated the county's charter.

NIFA, which oversees the county's finances, has the authority to unilaterally revise the county's budget.

"I think the county deserves credit for making those changes and they are significant," NIFA Chairman Richard Kessel told Newsday on Thursday. "We are still analyzing the budget so I'm not going to say how we're going to vote. But I think the fact that the administration filed amendments that bring the budget and multiyear plan in compliance with [Generally Accepted] Accounting Principles is a step forward."

Blakeman, a Republican, has been at odds with NIFA and the state over the budget, the panel's strict control over county contracts, particularly to outside law firms, and the leadership of the county's safety net hospital, Nassau University Medical Center.

Blakeman spokesman Chris Boyle said the administration did not agree on NIFA's evaluation but complied with the request anyway.

"We disagree with NIFA’s evaluation of the necessity to amend the budget. But rather than waste time and effort debating the point, the Blakeman Administration will comply with their request as it has virtually no bearing whatsoever on the fiscal integrity of the county’s finances."

The amendments are pending the approval of the 19-member county legislature, where Republicans hold a 12-7 majority. If approved at Monday's legislature meeting, NIFA will vote on Thursday night.

The 2025 budget and multiyear plan, along with the amendments, would take effect Jan. 1.

Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove), the minority leader, said her caucus plans to vote "no."

"Blakeman being forced to revise his illegal budget is not only embarrassing but also clear proof he still needs NIFA oversight," DeRiggi-Whitton said.

DeRiggi-Whitton said Democrats are against the Blakeman administration's plan to create "a so-called red-light camera fee amnesty program to plug budget holes" which would have the county collect reduced fees from drivers who have not paid their violations.

Last month, an appellate court ruled it was a violation of state law for Nassau to charge $100 in "administrative" and "public safety" fees on top of the $50 fine for a red-light camera ticket.

"Until he creates a fund to repay drivers for years of unlawful collections, as Democrats have demanded, we will vote no," she said, referring to county Democrats' plan to reimburse drivers who have paid the illegal fees.

Boyle said as of the court decision date "all future fines shall be levied in the sum of $50 without any additional fees" but did not say whether drivers who were ticketed before the Nov. 27 court decision and are late in paying would be charged more.