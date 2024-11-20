Nassau County lawmakers pore over $1.7B infrastructure plan that includes road repairs, Holocaust memorial

Nassau County legislators are reviewing a four-year, $1.7 billion infrastructure plan that would allocate millions of dollars to repair roads, upgrade Nassau Community College buildings, and another half a billion for the county’s sewer and stormwater system.

Lawmakers are also expected to approve 17 new projects, including a "Wall of Tears" Holocaust memorial and the installation of traffic data collection cameras on county roadways.

The vote on the capital plan — which is mostly financed through borrowing — is expected to pass in the coming months after the county legislature postponed a vote set for Wednesday while they seek extra time to negotiate specific aspects of the plan, according to officials.

Over the summer, Democrats frustrated by a lack of spending in their districts vowed to block any requests from Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman to borrow money for new infrastructure projects — an ultimatum that has since been resolved after securing funding for a water project in Hempstead Village.

Still, Democrats doubled down at a committee hearing last week and abstained from voting on supporting the plan until they review an updated proposal.

"Our backing of the capital plan hinges on its ability to address the needs and projects that benefit all residents and communities, particularly first responders who, in some cases, have been waiting years for assistance from this administration," legislative minority leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) wrote in a statement. "We look forward to the administration filing an updated version with the changes we discussed over a week ago."

Meanwhile, Nassau County government and legislative officials voiced their support for the proposed projects.

"The County Executive has set forth a capital plan that includes important projects in every district of the county," Chris Boyle, a spokesman for Blakeman, wrote in a statement. "It is a common sense plan that is comprehensive and affordable."

"Projects such as the Wall of Tears Memorial at NCC, a powerful tribute to the victims of the Holocaust ... to traffic data collection throughout the County, all contribute to the education, growth and well-being of our communities," presiding officer of the legislature, Howard Kopel (R-Lawrence) wrote in a statement. "I look forward to working with the administration to bring this plan to life."

It is unclear when the legislature will reschedule the vote. Once lawmakers pass the capital plan, Nassau’s financial oversight board will review financing and contract details.

Here are some projects lawmakers are considering.

Roadway improvements

The capital budget allocates nearly $8 million to resurface various county roadways across Nassau, according to officials. Lawmakers say they aim to resurface roughly 200 miles of road per year using these funds.

Lawmakers are also expected to approve $5.7 million in new funding to build a roundabout at the intersection of Round Swamp Road and Quaker Meeting House Road in Farmingdale — presenting a safer alternative to the existing intersection.

'Wall of Tears' memorial

County officials are reviewing the construction of a "Wall of Tears" Holocaust memorial at Nassau County Community College. Mounted marble plaques will line the wall, depicting a map of Europe "with population counts for each country pre and post Holocaust," according to the Wall of Tears Foundation website.

Several plaques will drip a constant flow of water, symbolizing tears that honor the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust. Above the wall there will be an eternal flame, or 24-hour lit candle, to memorialize those victims without a gravesite, according to the West Hempstead-based nonprofit.

The project’s funding relies on $350,000 in financing.

Traffic data collection stations

Legislators will review a proposal to install cameras that collect data on the flow of traffic and mix of cars on the road at any given time. The cameras will run the county $1.2 million.

Officials upstate adopted a similar technology earlier this year, and the MTA installed traffic cameras in Manhattan to prepare for congestion pricing.

It’s unclear which company would install and track the data, and whether that data would be publicly available. But drivers can watch live feeds from the New York State Thruway cameras online.