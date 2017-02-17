Nassau County exec hopefuls to share stage at March forum

The three candidates vying for the Democratic nominee for Nassau County executive will share a stage for the first time next month.

The Lakeview and Rockville Centre Democratic clubs will host a public forum at Southside Senior High School in Rockville Centre on March 2. Nassau Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin), Nassau Comptroller George Maragos and Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) are scheduled to attend.

Event organizers said the forum will be a “collegial discussion” as opposed to a formal debate.

“We know that what we are suggesting is contrary to the somewhat vicious atmosphere that, in recent years, has characterized political campaigning,” wrote H. Scottie Coads, president of the Lakeview Democratic Club and Henry Boitel, president of the Rockville Centre Democratic Club in an invitation letter to the candidates. “However, if government, at all levels, is to be put back on the correct course, we must back away from that approach.”

Earlier this week, the Nassau County Democratic Committee’s executive committee endorsed Curran as its county executive nominee by a vote of 68-1.

Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican who pleaded not guilty last month to federal corruption charges, has yet to say if he will run for re-election. Nassau Republicans are unlikely to renominate Mangano for a third term, according to GOP sources.