Blakeman: Flags in Nassau will be lowered to honor Jimmy Carter

Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said flags will be lowered to half-staff to commemorate former President Jimmy Carter, ending a period of uncertainty over whether the county would take part in the symbolic nationwide tribute to the Democratic 39th president.

County buildings in Nassau will lower flags from Tuesday through Thursday, a national day of mourning for Carter, who died Dec. 29 at 100.

"The flags in Nassau County will be at half-staff for President Carter from the commencement of Lying in State on January 7th through burial on January 9th," Blakeman said in a statement Sunday.

Blakeman had received criticism from Nassau Democrats for not lowering flags in the county. On Friday, Chris Boyle, a spokesman for Blakeman, told Newsday flags had not been lowered. At the time, Boyle would not say whether Nassau County planned to lower the flags.

President Joe Biden instructed that flags nationwide be lowered from Dec. 29 until Jan. 28.

Sign up for the Politics newsletter Get the latest political news stories, from local elections and legislation to reaction to national events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Although flags can be lowered in several circumstances, the United States flag code directs that American flags be lowered for 30 days after the death of a president at places such as federal government buildings and military installations.

Legis. Seth Koslow, a Democrat who had asked that flags be lowered, said last week: "Bruce Blakeman’s refusal to lower Nassau County flags to half-staff in honor of President Jimmy Carter is not just a slap in the face to a great American statesman — it’s a blatant disregard for the law and basic decency."

With Matthew Chayes and AP