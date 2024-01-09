Nassau legislative panels approve plans for $262M in federal pandemic aid

A resolution obligating more than $262 million in federal pandemic aid cleared two Nassau legislative committees Monday, with the bulk of it going into the county's general fund.

Republican legislators in the Rules and Finance committees voted in favor of putting more than $222 million into the general fund, while Democrats abstained and requested an increase in the $15 million allocated for nonprofit community organizations.

The resolution also directed $25 million to the county's sewer and stormwater district. A final vote is expected Jan. 22 from the full legislature, where Republicans hold a 12-7 majority.

"It's time we pull the trigger and lock up this money. It will be subject to this body's approval on how it's spent," Nassau County Budget Director Andrew Persich told the Finance Committee.

The federal government in 2021 awarded Nassau County $385 million to be used at the county's discretion for a variety of purposes.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Under U.S. Treasury Department guidelines, Nassau must designate the funds for specific purposes by Dec. 31, 2024, and spend it by the end of 2026.

About $86 million has been either spent or obligated. Nassau spent $28 million during the administration of former County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, sending direct payments of $375 to qualifying households in the county. About $30 million was spent on a small business grant program to enhance the county's main streets.

Officials in the administration of County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, said the county lost almost $455 million during the pandemic and the federal assistance will make up for "lost revenue" due to a drop in county fees, fines and sales tax collections as residents stayed home during the shutdown.

Legis. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove), the legislature's minority leader, said she was disappointed more money wasn't set aside to fund project-specific priorities in local districts.

She said Blakeman's administration asked legislators in June to compile a list of how they wanted to spend the money and it was a “one-time opportunity to make a difference for some of these groups.”

Democrats have objected to Blakeman's plans to allocate $10 million for events to mark the county's 125th anniversary next year. The legislature in December voted along party lines to approve his request.

"It’s federal taxpayer money that is supposed to be used to get us out of a very difficult time — the pandemic. There’s a lot of money spent on tourism and galas and parties but I think that the money could be better spent on these community organizations,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Blakeman has defended using the money for tourism — a legal use under American Rescue Plan Act guidelines — to boost small businesses.

"The legislature has spent over $80 million in ARPA funds, most of which were spent before I took office. We are open to funding projects that will improve quality of life and create economic prosperity in Nassau County," Blakeman said in a statement Monday.



