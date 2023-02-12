Michael Giangregorio, Robert Miles in Nassau legislature election

A Feb. 28 special election to fill a South Shore district's vacant seat on the Nassau County legislature pits a finance industry veteran against a former assessment department attorney for the county.

Republican Michael Giangregorio and Democrat Robert Miles are vying to represent the 19th legislative district formerly held by Steve Rhoads, who was elected to a state senator seat in November 2022 and sworn into office in January.

Both are first-time candidates who live in Merrick.

Miles, 30, is currently the legal counsel for the Democratic Minority caucus on the Nassau legislature.

"I am a competent, common sense candidate who is running for the right reasons — to lower taxes and protect the interests of the voters in District 19," Miles said.

Giangregorio, 57, is a vice president in the fixed income trading division of JPMorgan Corporate & Investment Bank.

“I want to make a difference, and I’m not a one-issue person. I want to be able to work for my constituents and want to keep Long Island a place where people can and want to live,” Giangregorio said.

If elected, Giangregorio said he would focus on the county's budget, lowering taxes, public safety and keeping the "suburban feel" of the district.

Miles served as an attorney and deputy assessor in the county's Department of Assessment from 2018 to 2021, during the administration of former County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat. He was hired in 2017 during the administration of former County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, to work in the county attorney's office.

Miles is a 2017 graduate of Hofstra University's Maurice A. Deane School of Law.

Among his top priorities are "making sure the assessment system works for taxpayers," ensuring more mental health services for children and adults and addressing the county's opioid crisis.

Jay Jacobs, state and Nassau County Democratic committee chairman, said Miles has "consistently proven his commitment to good, honest government and is a strong candidate to defeat the party that gave us George Santos."

Giangregorio has been working in the finance sector for more than 30 years.

Giangregorio said he has volunteered with various autism organizations and advocated for state legislation to benefit children and adults on the autism spectrum after his younger son, now 19, was diagnosed with autism as a toddler.

His focus has been on early intervention services and helping families save money for the lifelong care of adult children with severe physical disabilities.

“Michael Giangregorio will be a great Nassau County legislator,” Rhoads (R-Wantagh) said in a statement. “He shares my commitment to providing real tax relief, keeping our neighborhoods safe and ensuring that the residential character of our hometowns is enhanced."