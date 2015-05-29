Nassau PBA hosts event for slain officers' kin

James Carver, president of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, is a familiar player on the government scene. He was due at Citi Field for a non-political charity event on Friday.

The union will be hosting a group of widows and children of slain police officers in a sky box as the New York Mets face the Miami Marlins beginning 7:10 p.m.

And in a case of "crossing borough lines," former New York Yankees Roy White and Mickey Rivers will be joining the group, said spokesman Mike Fricchione.

