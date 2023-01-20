Nassau PBA contract: 15% total pay hike over 8.5 years

Members of Nassau County's largest police union voted overwhelmingly for a new labor agreement with the county that would raise wages by a total of 15% over 8 1/2 years, require officers to contribute to the cost of health care and curb the number of sick days for new hires.

The pact will cost Nassau an estimated $159 million, county officials said.

The final ratification vote was 1,621 for and 118 against, according to PBA president Tommy Shevlin.

"We had 97% of members cast a ballot and 93% voted yes," Shevlin told Newsday Thursday.

"I take a lot of pride and am humbled that I have the trust of my members," Shevlin said. "We are united once again and we can finally move forward as a family."

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told Newsday: “There came a time when both sides felt that we negotiated enough. Shevlin was tough and fair. The fact of the matter is that it was a long negotiation and it was an expensive negotiation. We’re both a little unhappy but that's what happens in a good negotiation.”

Newsday was able to obtain a copy of the proposed memorandum of understanding between the county and the union only this week, after PBA members already had voted for ratification.

Newsday reported last month that the administration of Blakeman, a Republican, and the PBA's executive board had struck a deal.

Both sides declined to release the terms then, citing the pending vote by union members.

Pact still needs approvals

Both the Nassau County Legislature and the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, the county's financial control board, must approve the pact.

Blakeman said the contract follows the pattern of previous collective bargaining agreements.

"NIFA made it clear to the county that it would not approve a contract that does not conform to the pattern," NIFA chairman Adam Barsky said Thursday.

"As we understand it, this contract conforms to the pattern we set forth but we need to validate that and we need to go through it and do our own due diligence once the legislature has approved it," Barsky said.

The deal represents the second new labor contract offered to the county's largest and most politically influential law enforcement union in the past two years.

PBA members voted down an agreement between former Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, a Democrat, and former PBA president James McDermott.

The new PBA contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2018 and expires on June 30, 2026.

Terms of the deal

According to the proposed agreement, officers would receive 1% wage increases in each of the first four years of the pact, 2.5% increases in each of the next two years and 3% increases in each of the final two years.

Under the pact, all PBA members hired after 2014 will contribute up to 2.5% of their base earnings toward health care costs.

Shevlin cited other concessions, including changes to termination pay that would reduce the amount of money officers receive at retirement.

Under the pact, it also will take two years longer for officers to reach the top pay grade.

New hires will get 18 sick days per year, eight fewer than rookie officers get now.

Officers also will have to work an extra four days annually, under the proposal.

Two of the extra days will be devoted to training for issues such as active shooter situations, officer and community mental health and de-escalation tactics.

"More training will help both the officers and the community," Shevlin said. "I am very pro-training, especially for mental health."

Shevlin said he succeeded in getting back 80 hours of vacation time the union had conceded under the proposed contract with Curran.

"Members don't just care about money, they really want time to spend with their families," Shevlin said.

Lawmakers react

Nassau County Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), legislative presiding officer, said in a statement: “Our initial impression is that the contract is in the best interest of the county and the members of the Nassau PBA. However, we will give the contract a full and expeditious review in the Legislature."

Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams (D-Freeport) emphasized his members' support for county police.

“As demonstrated when we proposed funding 110 additional officers in this year's budget to enhance foot patrols and create a dedicated hate crimes unit, the Minority Caucus remains steadfast in our commitment to supporting Nassau's law enforcement professionals," Abrahams said in a statement Thursday.

"We look forward to closely reviewing the proposed contract once it is submitted to the Legislature for approval,” Abrahams said.

The memorandum of understanding is expected to go before legislative committees on Monday, and before the full legislature on Feb. 6. Republicans hold a 12-7 majority in the legislature.