Nassau lawmaker taps political pros for county executive run

Nassau Legis. Laura Curran (D-Baldwin) is bringing in political advisers with serious Democratic credentials to help run her campaign for county executive next year.

Curran, a two-term county legislator, has signed up political strategist and fundraiser Tucker Green, whose clients have included State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Rep. Kathleen Rice.

Curran also is hiring Isaac Goldberg, a public relations consultant who helped relatively unknown Democrat Madeline Singas defeat Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray, a popular Republican, for Nassau County district attorney two years ago.

Goldberg also worked on the successful campaigns of State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and the losing effort of former Suffolk Legis. Steve Stern to win the Democratic nomination for Congress, a seat eventually won by former Nassau County Executive Thomas Suozzi. Curran said her arrangement with Goldberg to be a campaign adviser will be finalized next month.

“I am serious,” Curran said when asked why she was bringing in the political heavyweights. “I am all in.”

Does she expect these political pros to help her win the Democratic nod?

“That is certainly my goal,” said Curran.

Other Democrats who have said they will run for county executive are Long Beach City Manager Jack Schnirman, State Assemb. Charles Lavine, of Glen Cove, and Nassau Comptroller George Maragos, who switched his registration from Republican to Democrat this year.

County Executive Edward Mangano, a Republican, has not announced whether he will seek re-election. Mangano has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges.