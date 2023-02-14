Report: Nassau, Suffolk hit hard by disasters blamed on climate change

ALBANY — Long Island was among the regions hardest hit by natural disasters blamed on climate change statewide since 2011 according to a study released Monday in support of a proposed $75 billion “climate change superfund.”

Under the superfund measure, which has strong backing in the state Senate and Assembly, fossil fuel producers would be assessed a charge for contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. The charges would be determined by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Supporters say the assessments could bring in millions of dollars to make statewide and on Long Island infrastructure more resilient against storms and surges.

Opponents in the Legislature and in the energy industry say the measure would be costly to consumers.

“It’s an incredibly complicated initiative that more than likely will have unintended consequences for New York’s consumers and would chase investment out of New York State and not encourage investment,” said Gavin Donohue, President and CEO of the Independent Power Producers of New York, an energy trade group.

The new study, called the New York Atlas of Disaster, was compiled by the nonprofit Rebuild by Design group, which seeks to bring experts and government leaders together to localize climate change data and develop ways to adapt to change.

The report details the devastation and cost of recent disastrous weather in every county through severe winter storms, flooding, high winds, and from storms including hurricanes Sandy and Ida and tropical storms Lee, Isais and Fred.

Seven such major weather events hit Suffolk County and five slammed Nassau County, according to the report.

Every county in New York experienced a federal disaster declaration between 2011-2021, the report said.

Suffolk, Herkimer and Delaware counties had the most, with seven each during the period.

“Extreme climate events mean life or death to the most vulnerable New Yorkers,” Amy Chester, managing director of Rebuild by Design, said in a statement.

“Every day that we are not investing in adapting New York state’s infrastructure to current and future climate conditions, we are actively working against our own pocketbooks,” Chester said.

The report said the state can avoid the brunt of such costs by investing now in upgrades to sewers, raising road heights and pursuing other such infrastructure hardening.

That’s where the climate change superfund would come in, according to supporters of the proposal.

“The question is, ‘Who will pay?’” said Blair Horner of the New York Public Interest Research Group, a nonprofit group that supports the report’s findings.

“It’s going to be bad and the cost is going up," Horner told Newsday. "We feel the oil companies rather than taxpayers should foot the bill.”

Horner continued: “Long Island gets it both ways: Not only is sea level rising, but it impacts the aquifers — the drinking water.”

Costs associated with past storms and those likely to be associated with future storms affect Long Island taxpayers more than most others around the state, Horner said.

The superfund proposal is based on state and federal superfund models that for decades have required companies to pay for pollution they cause on land and in the water.

The bill is sponsored by Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) and Assembly Codes Committee Chairman Jeffrey Dinowitz (D-Bronx).

The measure would “require companies that have contributed significantly

to the buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere to bear a proportionate share of the cost of infrastructure investments required to adapt to the impacts of climate change in New York State.”

Senate Republican leader Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) has said climate change proposals by Democrats will pass costs down to consumers and make New York less affordable.

“New York can secure a clean energy future without accelerating the exodus of people from the communities I serve,” Ortt said during a recent news conference in Albany.